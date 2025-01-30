German chancellor candidate proposes tougher migration policies

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Germany’s "firewall" against the far-right is cracking as the country prepares for elections. Friedrich Merz, a favourite to become the next Chancellor, has proposed changes to the asylum law, but could need support from the far-right AfD party. Until now, teaming up with the far-right has off the table, but is this risky gamble one that will pay off? With protests mounting and the debate over Germany’s post-war identity intensifying, the stakes are high. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has the story.
January 30, 2025
