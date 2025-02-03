POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
At least 70 people killed in occupied West Bank raids this year
02:19
World
At least 70 people killed in occupied West Bank raids this year
In the occupied West Bank at least 70 people, including 10 children, have been killed by the Israeli military in the region since the start of the year. That's according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. It comes as thousands of people are forced to leave their homes in the Tulkarem refugee camp to avoid ongoing assaults. Meanwhile in other areas of the region, heavy armour is being deployed, sparking fears Israel is intending to ramp up attacks. TRT World's Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.
February 3, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?