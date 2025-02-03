World Share

At least 70 people killed in occupied West Bank raids this year

In the occupied West Bank at least 70 people, including 10 children, have been killed by the Israeli military in the region since the start of the year. That's according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. It comes as thousands of people are forced to leave their homes in the Tulkarem refugee camp to avoid ongoing assaults. Meanwhile in other areas of the region, heavy armour is being deployed, sparking fears Israel is intending to ramp up attacks. TRT World's Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.