Balkans Help Rebuild Gaza, Trump Calls for Relocation

US President Donald Trump shocked many with his plan for Palestinians to be moved to neighbouring countries. But the priority for the majority of Palestinians is to return to Gaza where they belong. More than half a million have already gone back to the nearly unrecognisable city, reduced to rubble and stripped of basic necessities. With entire neighbourhoods wiped out by Israel's bombardment, hospitals not functioning, and aid appeals reaching into the billions of dollars, their struggle continues. For them, the only option is to stay in Gaza, rebuild it and move forward. Many countries like Turkiye, Qatar, Jordan and others are stepping in to help them, and many Balkan nations are joining them. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
February 5, 2025
