Trump To Deport Thousands of Balkan Nationals
10:00
World
US President Donald Trump is making the deportation of immigrants one of his administration's top priorities, keeping his promise during his election campaign. Immigration raids on those who have overstayed their visas and non-citizens with criminal histories have already started, with arrests increasing dramatically in recent days. Much attention has focused on the hundreds of thousands of migrants at risk of being deported to Latin America, but people from many other parts of the world, including the Balkans, have been ordered to leave as well. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
February 5, 2025
More Videos
