Rep. Al Green to file impeachment articles against Trump over Gaza remarks
“Injustice in Gaza is a threat to justice in the United States of America.”Texas Democratic Representative Al Green said Wednesday that he plans to file articles of impeachment against President Trump after Trump suggested the U.S. should take control of Gaza.While Representative Pete Aguilar, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, acknowledged that Trump’s intentions for Gaza “would not make Americans more safe,” he ultimately downplayed Green’s political move, stating it was outside of the Democratic Caucus’s “focus”, according to AP.
February 7, 2025
