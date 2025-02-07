POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Palestine Talks on deadly and devastating Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank
World
Palestine Talks on deadly and devastating Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank
Director of the Jenin Hospital, Dr Wisam Baker, discusses the devastating impact the ongoing Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank — which were launched in January 2025 — have had on Palestinian hospital operations and personnel, surrounding infrastructure and the residents of Jenin, a great number of whom have been forcibly displaced from the town altogether. Further, he addresses how the raids, which many claim are unprecedented, compare to major Israeli aggression in Jenin during the Second Intifada in the early 2000s. Yousef Awad, director of the Jenin Creative Cultural Centre, is also part of the discussion and facilitates Arabic-to-English translation where necessary. #palestinetalks
February 7, 2025
