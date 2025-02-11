POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
01:22
World
USAID: Tool of US ‘Soft Power’
“On one hand, the US government is creating the illusion of aid, and on the other hand, they have created the most televised genocide of the 21st century.” Ahmad Ibsais, Palestinian-American student and author of the State of Siege tells TRT World that USAID has historically supported the US’s geopolitical interests. Ibsais says the agency has funded opposition groups in several South American countries, refused to provide long-term aid to Gaza, and even financed a fake social media channel in Cuba to stir dissent.
February 11, 2025
