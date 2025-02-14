POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Bibi Family Files Episode 2: Sara Netanyahu
05:37
World
The Bibi Family Files Episode 2: Sara Netanyahu
Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has long been a controversial figure due to her significant influence over her husband's political decisions, and numerous accusations, including — but not necessarily limited to — lavish spending, abuse of public funds and allegations of wielding undue power in national affairs have kept her in the spotlight. In this video, we explore her controversial career as the first lady of Israel. #bibifamily #SaraNetanyahu
February 14, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?