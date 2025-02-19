World Share

Holocaust Guilt: Realpolitik | Episode 1

Can Germany’s Holocaust guilt justify its unwavering support for Israel?TRT World’s "Holocaust Guilt" series explores how history has been weaponised to justify Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza while silencing critics in Germany.In the first episode, Realpolitik, TRT speaks with some of the few political voices advocating for Palestine ahead of the upcoming 2025 federal elections, discussing the politics of Germany’s pro-Israel foreign policy and the silence among politicians