SON OF A MASS MURDERER

When the truth is silenced, the past never truly ends. Niklas Frank reveals how the hidden history of his father’s crimes in Nazi Germany continues to haunt him, serving as a chilling reminder that ignoring the past, however dark it may be, only invites it to repeat itself — a stark reminder that the rising far-right movement in Germany, which is increasingly reminiscent of the Nazi party, threatens to bring about another cycle of violence, adding yet another haunting chapter to Germany’s already dark past. #NiklasFrank #germany #farright