Leaders from around the world meet in Kiev in solidarity

Leaders from around the world have been taking part in meetings in Ukraine, as part of discussions about how to about the end the war there. Heads of state from Europe and Canada have been in the capital Kiev to mark the third year of the conflict, at a time of growing international concern. US President Donald Trump has spearheaded peace talks with Russia, but many are worried about the nature of those talks, and whether they could feed growing insecurity in Europe about what Moscow’s long-term plans may be. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.