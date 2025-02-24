POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Leaders from around the world meet in Kiev in solidarity
02:47
World
Leaders from around the world meet in Kiev in solidarity
Leaders from around the world have been taking part in meetings in Ukraine, as part of discussions about how to about the end the war there. Heads of state from Europe and Canada have been in the capital Kiev to mark the third year of the conflict, at a time of growing international concern. US President Donald Trump has spearheaded peace talks with Russia, but many are worried about the nature of those talks, and whether they could feed growing insecurity in Europe about what Moscow’s long-term plans may be. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.
February 24, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?