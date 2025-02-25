World Share

Trump says Putin would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine

A European peacekeeping force could be sent to Ukraine as part of a deal to end the war with Russia. The US president has hosted his French counterpart at the White House, and while both agree there must be peace, they're still divided on how that can be achieved. In a joint news conference, Emmanuel Macron spoke about not forcing Kiev to surrender, and the security guarantees it needs for its future. Donald Trump mentioned none of that. Our correspondent Andy Roesgen reports from Washington.