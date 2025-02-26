POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Yoon blames pro-communists in final impeachment hearing
Yoon blames pro-communists in final impeachment hearing
Suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued the closing arguments of his impeachment trial on Tuesday. He said he was justified in declaring martial law on December 3rd third, as the country's National Assembly lies in the hands of an all-powerful pro-North Korea Democratic Party. His declaration was quickly reversed by the National Assembly. Now Yoon faces his ouster over a debacle that has plunged South Korea into months of political turmoil. Frank Smith reports for TRT World.
February 26, 2025
