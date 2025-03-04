World Share

Trump imposes new 25% levy on Canada and Mexico

Donald Trump's 25 percent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada have come into effect. The US President has also doubled a previously-imposed 10 percent tariff on Chinese goods to 20 percent. China has already retaliated, with Mexico and Canada poised to do the same. Stock markets in the US fell when the news was confirmed by the White House. Economists warn the cost of tariffs could be passed from the importer to the consumer, meaning an increase in already-high prices for goods and services. Claire Herriot reports.