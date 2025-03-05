POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Florida Opens Criminal Investigation Into Andrew and Tristan Tate
Florida Opens Criminal Investigation Into Andrew and Tristan Tate
Influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate, who are charged with human trafficking in Romania, are in the US after prosecutors granted them permission to leave the country. But they are now also facing a criminal investigation in Florida. Authorities have announced the launch of the probe and executed search warrants against the brothers. The move comes after Florida's governor said they are not welcome there. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp #TateBrothers #AcrosstheBalkans
March 5, 2025
