EU criticised for staying silent on Serbia protests

For past three months, students in Serbia have been blocking universities and preventing exams from taking place, as they demand justice for the victims of the Novi Sad train station disaster. Their demands are simple. They want institutions to work, corruption to be eradicated, and for the constitution and democracy to be respected - values they say are compatible with the European Union. So why is Brussels turning a blind eye? Marko Vlahovic reports.