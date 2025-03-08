World Share

TRT World Special Documentary: Women of Türkiye

In celebration of International Women's Day, TRT World presents ‘Women of Türkiye’ with inspiring stories. The special documentary showcases the journeys of eight remarkable Turkish women—a pioneering heart surgeon, a resilient fisher, a celebrated writer, a dedicated foundation leader, a fighter pilot, a world boxing champion, an innovative artist, and a passionate entrepreneur. Their stories highlight the transformative power of female mentorship in Türkiye and beyond. Join us as we explore how these pioneers are driving change and empowering future generations.