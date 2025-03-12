POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Who Loses and Who Profits From US – EU Trade War in the Balkans?
The EU has imposed counter tariffs on $28 billion worth of US goods, starting next month. The move comes hours after US President Donald Trump's 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum came into force. The EU said tariffs would include industrial products, as well as household tools, plastics and wooden goods. The measures will also affect agricultural products. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
March 12, 2025
