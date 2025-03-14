World Share

Ukraine working to boost alternatives to US air defence systems

Ukraine's military is looking to reduce its reliance on US weapons in the wake of a suspension in American military aid just over a week ago. That support was unpaused following talks between US and Ukrainian teams in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, but it caused alarm in Kiev about America's reliability. In an exclusive interview, a Ukrainian air defence commander told TRT World that while the US Patriot missile system is irreplaceable, Ukraine is still moving to boost alternatives, including domestic defence production. Joel Flynn reports from Kiev.