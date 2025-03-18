World Share

Just 2 Degrees: King Charles' Private Meetings

When Britain's King Charles created the Sustainable Markets Initiative, he hoped it would be a forum for the private sector to come up with ways to adopt a sustainable business model that would benefit everyone - them and the planet. But is that really the case? We visited London to find out. Executive producer/host: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik Guests: Environmental toxicology professor, Alastair Hay; Africa Investor Group CEO, Dr Hubert Danso; and Omoyemi Akerele, Lagos Fashion Week founder