Just 2 Degrees: King Charles' Private Meetings
When Britain's King Charles created the Sustainable Markets Initiative, he hoped it would be a forum for the private sector to come up with ways to adopt a sustainable business model that would benefit everyone - them and the planet. But is that really the case? We visited London to find out.
Executive producer/host: Reagan Des Vignes
Producer: Mikail Malik
Guests: Environmental toxicology professor, Alastair Hay; Africa Investor Group CEO, Dr Hubert Danso; and Omoyemi Akerele, Lagos Fashion Week founder