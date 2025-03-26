POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South Korea’s orphan adoptions reveal painful historical truths
02:20
World
South Korea’s orphan adoptions reveal painful historical truths
Following the 1950-53 Korean War, South Korea sent orphans overseas for adoption. At first it was a way to deal with the post-war challenge of unwanted babies and lock in the country's alliance with the US. Then it became an industry, with tens of thousands of babies sent overseas in the following decades. Those babies are now adults, struggling to find their roots, as the Korean government faces the reality of the abusive activities revealed in a Truth and Reconciliation investigation. Frank Smith reports.
March 26, 2025
