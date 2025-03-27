World Share

TRT World visits DRC’s coltan mines in Rubaya

Since its offensive in January, the M23 rebel group has taken over several key towns in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This includes mining hubs for valuable minerals. The country is the world's second-biggest producer of coltan, and it mostly comes from the town of Rubaya, which has been under rebel control for nearly a year. In this exclusive report, TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan traveled there to find out how the residents are feeling.