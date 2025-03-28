POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
One on One with Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc
11:46
World
One on One with Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc
TRT World’s Rupert Stone sat down with Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc to discuss the latest developments in the ongoing Istanbul municipality corruption case. The minister has assured that Türkiye upholds the rule of law and that the independent judiciary process will continue. He has also called for an end to the spread of disinformation, reaffirming that the investigation would be transparent once completed, with all evidence made public.
March 28, 2025
