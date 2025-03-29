World Share

People remember lives lost in battle in Irpin, Ukraine

In Irpin, just outside the Ukrainian capital Kiev, people have gathered to remember the lives lost in the battle to reclaim the town three years ago on March 28. Whilst a spontaneously formed resistance movement stopped Russian troops in their tracks, the clashes mark some of the deadliest of the war. Fears are mounting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s territorial ambitions mean further advances into Ukraine. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports from Irpin.