Sri Lankans want peace and stability to revive battered economy
World
After decades of misfortune and mismanagement, people in Sri Lanka want peace and stability to revive their battered economy. The new government is under pressure to turn promises into progress on everything, from the cost of living to the legacy of corruption. In one of its first interviews with foreign media, Sri Lanka's new government told TRT World that stamping out fraud includes pursuing criminal charges against one of the most powerful political families and its former presidents. Adam Charlton reports
March 30, 2025
