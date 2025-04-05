World Share

Families seek justice for loved ones killed in Duterte crackdown

The family of arrested former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte say they are exploring options to bring him home from The Hague. Duterte is accused of crimes against humanity during his war on drugs, and is set to become the first former Asian leader to face trial at the International Criminal Court. His supporters have been protesting across the Philippines against his arrest. But for the victims' families, it marks a first step towards justice. Jan Camenzind Broomby reports from Manila.