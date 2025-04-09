World Share

Balkans hit hard by Trump's tariff war

US President Donald Trump recently announced a ten percent universal tariff on all imports, with even higher rates for some countries. Now, Balkan leaders are trying to figure out what this means for their economies. Serbia seems to be taking the most brutal hit, facing a steep 37 percent rate, even though only 2.1 percent of its exports go to the US. North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina aren't far behind, at over 30 percent each. These new tariffs are expected to significantly affect regional industries, including defence, automotive, industrial equipment, and agriculture. Many are bracing for job losses and higher prices.