POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Attack by Rapid Support Forces renewed fears of humanitarian crisis in Sudan
02:10
World
Attack by Rapid Support Forces renewed fears of humanitarian crisis in Sudan
A new attack by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces near Omdurman has killed dozens, sparking renewed fear after the group was recently forced out of Khartoum. Many displaced Sudanese are returning to the capital, creating a humanitarian crisis as basic services, including electricity, remain unavailable. Despite the widespread destruction, the army’s recent gains in key areas offer some hope of stopping further RSF counterattacks. Bassam Bounenni has the story.
April 10, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?