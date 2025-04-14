POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
One on One with Mali’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdoulaye Diop
In this exclusive One on One interview at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Mali's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdoulaye Diop, discusses the country’s political and security challenges. He outlines Mali's efforts to address insecurity, the importance of good governance, and the country's focus on reform, particularly regarding the military and economic sectors. Diop also touches on Mali's evolving relationship with Türkiye and the role of foreign partnerships in Mali’s development
April 14, 2025
