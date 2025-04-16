POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How Albanian hospitality provided a safe haven for Ukrainians
07:19
World
How Albanian hospitality provided a safe haven for Ukrainians
Since the war began three years ago, many Ukrainians have found a new home in Albania. Over time, they’ve blended into everyday life, working in local businesses, sharing their skills, and enrolling their children in schools. You’ll find them chatting with Albanian friends in cafes, thinking about what the future holds. Still, for many, especially the older generation, their hearts remain tied to Ukraine. Daily calls, messages, and social media help them stay connected to loved ones and the home they had to leave behind. Across The Balkans, hosted by Hazem Sika, is TRT World’s programme focusing on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
April 16, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?