World Share

How Albanian hospitality provided a safe haven for Ukrainians

Since the war began three years ago, many Ukrainians have found a new home in Albania. Over time, they’ve blended into everyday life, working in local businesses, sharing their skills, and enrolling their children in schools. You’ll find them chatting with Albanian friends in cafes, thinking about what the future holds. Still, for many, especially the older generation, their hearts remain tied to Ukraine. Daily calls, messages, and social media help them stay connected to loved ones and the home they had to leave behind. Across The Balkans, hosted by Hazem Sika, is TRT World’s programme focusing on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp