Italian PM Giorgia Meloni to meet Trump amid rising trade tensions

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to meet Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday, in a visit seen as crucial for US-EU relations. The meeting comes just weeks after Trump imposed new tariffs, sparking market uncertainty and global economic concerns. As countries rush to secure trade deals, Meloni may play a key role as one of the few European leaders Trump is likely to engage with seriously. TRT World's Joel Flynn looks at what to expect.