Beyond The Game | FC Mother: The football revolution in maternal health

FC Mother is using football to tackle one of the world’s biggest health crises. Founded by Morad Fareed, a former Palestine international, the initiative brings football’s global reach to the fight for maternal health. From the favelas of Brazil to the world’s biggest stadiums, FC Mother is reshaping how society supports mothers, offering a transformative model of care. This is a story of hope, innovation, and the untapped power of sport. Watch how FC Mother is changing lives around the world.