POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Beyond The Game | FC Mother: The football revolution in maternal health
23:45
World
Beyond The Game | FC Mother: The football revolution in maternal health
FC Mother is using football to tackle one of the world’s biggest health crises. Founded by Morad Fareed, a former Palestine international, the initiative brings football’s global reach to the fight for maternal health. From the favelas of Brazil to the world’s biggest stadiums, FC Mother is reshaping how society supports mothers, offering a transformative model of care. This is a story of hope, innovation, and the untapped power of sport. Watch how FC Mother is changing lives around the world.
April 17, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?