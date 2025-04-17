POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US, EU and Ukrainian representatives convene in Paris
US President Donald Trump has announced that a deal granting the US access to Ukraine's critical minerals will be signed next Thursday. The announcement follows meetings between Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, French President Emmanuel Macron, and other European officials, aimed at promoting lasting peace. However, the Ukrainian president has criticised the US envoy for allegedly aligning with the Russian narrative. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has the story.
April 17, 2025
