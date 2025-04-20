POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russian President Putin declares Easter ceasefire in Ukraine
World
Russian President Putin declares Easter ceasefire in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a 30-hour Easter truce in Ukraine. Moscow claims hostilities have now stopped, but air raid sirens have blared out in both Kiev and Kharkiv, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky said Russian assaults and artilery fire was still ongoing. The ceasefire will last until Monday. Both sides have also conducted prisoner of war swaps, with hundreds of soldiers being exchanged. Daniel Padwick has the story.
April 20, 2025
