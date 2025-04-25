POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Pause in US tariff negotiations leaves Thai rice farmers in limbo
Dozens of countries are trying to conclude new trade deals with the United States before Donald Trump's paused tariffs come into force. Talks with Bangkok have been delayed after Washington asked for a review of what it calls 'important issues'. The US was Thailand's biggest export market last year, but all its products now face a 36-percent tariff. As Rumeysa Codar reports, the pause in negotiations has left Thai rice farmers confused.
April 25, 2025
