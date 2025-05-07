POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ghana's Turkson could be the first African pope in modern history
03:01
World

Is the Catholic Church ready for its first African pope in modern history? That’s the question resonating with many Africans as the papal conclave meets to elect Pope Francis’s successor on Wednesday. Ghana’s first Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson is among the candidates who could be the next pope of the Roman Catholic Church. But he faces stiff competition from other African pontiffs and cardinals in Europe, America and Asia. Nabil Ahmed Rufai reports from Ghana.
May 7, 2025
