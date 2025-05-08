POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US-UK trade deal offers new prospects for both nations
02:10
World
US-UK trade deal offers new prospects for both nations
The US and the UK have announced what they say is the beginning of a historic trade deal which will boost market access for both sides, while protecting and creating jobs. In a much-anticipated speech in Washington, Donald Trump said the UK will slash red-tape, fast-tracking American goods. For the UK, it means no more steel tariffs and a reprieve on cars. It’s the first trade deal of its kind to be agreed upon since Trump slapped sweeping tariffs on US trading partners last month on a so-called “Liberation Day”.
May 8, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?