POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russia celebrates 80th anniversary of defeat of Nazi Germany
03:28
World
Russia celebrates 80th anniversary of defeat of Nazi Germany
The presidents of China and Brazil are among more than 20 world leaders who have gathered in Moscow, as Russia prepares to mark the 80th anniversary of its WWII victory over Nazi Germany. Heavy security restrictions are in place after several days of Ukrainian drone attacks on the Russian capital. Kiev had urged heads of state not to travel, with Volodymr Zelenskyy describing the military display as a 'parade of cynicism'. Dasha Chernyshova explains.
May 9, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?