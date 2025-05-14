POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US and Saudi Arabia sign 'largest defence sales agreement in history'
02:56
World
US and Saudi Arabia sign 'largest defence sales agreement in history'
Donald Trump has welcomed $600 billion in Saudi Arabian investments, as the two countries signed an arms deal worth more than $140 billion. The US president told a forum in Saudi Arabia that steps are being taken to make their relationship “more powerful than ever before”. It’s the first stop on a multi-day Gulf tour which will see the president also visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates - but not Israel. TRT World’s Priyanka Navani has the latest.
May 14, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?