POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US President Donald Trump meets Syrian President in Riyadh
02:42
World
US President Donald Trump meets Syrian President in Riyadh
The US President says Washington is on a path to normalising relations with Damascus, as he met with Syrian President Ahmed Alsharaa in Riyadh. The pair were also joined by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and, by video link, by Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Donald Trump then headed to Qatar for the second-leg of his Gulf tour, before ending in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. TRT World’s Victoria Innes reports.
May 14, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?