No permanent ceasefire deal as Ukraine-Russia talks wrap up
02:10
World
Talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations at Istanbul's Dolmabahce Palace have wrapped up without a ceasefire deal. Moscow is reportedly demanding Kiev surrender more territory as a condition for lasting peace, while Ukraine has called for a direct meeting between Presidents Zelenskyy and Putin. Still, there’s a glimmer of progress: both sides have agreed to swap 1,000 prisoners each - a rare breakthrough since the conflict started - as Kubra Akkoc reports from Istanbul.
May 16, 2025
