Trump’s Science Cuts: Who Really Pays the Price? | Inside America
26:20
The US government is pulling funding from crucial health research, laying off scientists, and shutting down diversity programs—measures that many view as a full-scale attack on science. Under Donald Trump’s second presidency, agencies like the NIH are facing cuts that threaten decades of medical advancement.   Amanda Walker uncovers how these decisions are impacting public health, from maternal mortality to pandemic preparedness. Featuring insights from Dr. Georges Benjamin of the American Public Health Association, science reporter Max Kozlov, and MedPage Today’s Joyce Frieden, the episode explores whether these policies are putting the nation’s future at risk.   At the heart of it all are the women leading the DC Mama’s March, fighting to protect Black maternal health as government support fades. Their struggle reveals what’s at stake when politics overrides science.
May 20, 2025
