POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Dozens killed in Gaza as Israel allows entry of five aid trucks
02:58
World
Dozens killed in Gaza as Israel allows entry of five aid trucks
The UN is warning 14,000 babies could die in the next two days in Gaza without urgent aid. A mere five trucks have passed through the Kerem Abu Salem crossing to feed two million starving people. It comes as Israel's renewed assault on the Strip continues - which is drawing international condemnation from the country's western allies. The UK has announced a suspension in negotiations for a free trade deal - as well as summoning Tel Aviv's ambassador. Kristina Simich reports.
May 20, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?