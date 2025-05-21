POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Romania's pro-west candidate wins Presidential election
26:50
World
Romania's pro-west candidate wins Presidential election
Bucharest Mayor Nicușor Dan won Romania’s presidential runoff on Sunday, defeating far-right challenger George Simion and securing the country’s pro-EU, pro-NATO path. But after conceding, Simion now alleges that the election was marred by foreign interference and is challenging the results. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Seyfovic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
May 21, 2025
