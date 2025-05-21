World Share

Romania's pro-west candidate wins Presidential election

Bucharest Mayor Nicușor Dan won Romania's presidential runoff on Sunday, defeating far-right challenger George Simion and securing the country's pro-EU, pro-NATO path. But after conceding, Simion now alleges that the election was marred by foreign interference and is challenging the results.