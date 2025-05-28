POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will Serbia involve itself in Bosnia’s domestic issues?
26:50
World
Will Serbia involve itself in Bosnia’s domestic issues?
Tensions continue to rise in the Western Balkans. Serbia’s stance toward Bosnia and Kosovo, its support for Bosnia's Serb leader Milorad Dodik, and recent military decisions are raising serious regional and international concerns. Here in Belgrade, we speak to military analyst Vlade Radulović about the risk of renewed conflict, Serbia’s military intentions, and whether border changes in the Balkans are back on the table. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Seyfovic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
May 28, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?