Liberty to heal: Romania’s refuge for rescued bears
A place where the roar of the wild is replaced by quiet healing. In the heart of Romania, nestled within the Carpathian Mountains, hides a sanctuary that houses over 100 rescued bears. Gökçen Ardıç takes you inside this incredible refuge, where hope and freedom are the ultimate reward. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Seyfovic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
May 28, 2025
