US pushes Indo-Pacific strategy as China skips key security summit

During his visit to Singapore, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joined troops for a naval workout before addressing Asia’s top security summit — the Shangri-La Dialogue. In his speech, Hegseth warned of Beijing’s military ambitions in the Indo-Pacific and reaffirmed U.S. support for regional allies. His comments came amid China’s absence from the forum and global calls for peace in Ukraine, Gaza, and beyond. TRT World's Adam Hancock reports from Singapore.