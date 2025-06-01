POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kiev seeks complete and unconditional ceasefire at Istanbul talks
02:41
World
Kiev seeks complete and unconditional ceasefire at Istanbul talks
Istanbul will host the second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday, with both sides under pressure to bring an end to the war. Ukraine has already sent its terms in the form of a memorandum - which reportedly includes provisions for a total ceasefire to be monitored by international partners. Russia says its terms will be revealed at the meeting. Moscow has previously refused to agree to a ceasefire saying the ‘root causes’ of the conflict need to be addressed. But what are those, and what concessions would either side be willing to make? From Kiev, Paul Hawkins reports.
June 1, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?