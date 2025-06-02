World Share

Conservative candidate Nawrocki wins with 50.89% of votes

Poland has elected a new president by the slimmest of margins, with less than two percentage points between the two candidates in Sunday’s run-off. Karol Nawrocki, a conservative historian who ran on a populist platform, was widely seen as an underdog candidate against his liberal opponent and Mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski. Nawrocki’s rise poses serious challenges for Poland’s current centrist government and the country's future role in the EU. Randolph Nogel reports from Warsaw.