Israeli settlers set fire to homes, cars in occupied West Bank
Illegal Israeli settler violence against Palestinians and their homes is a routine occurrence in the occupied West Bank, but both the frequency and intensity of attacks have increased significantly over the past year and a half. This is the the story of three generations of Palestinian women—Shaikha, Nehaya, and Salma— who have faced repeated displacement, most recently from Nur Shams camp. Mohammad Elwan reports from Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank
June 5, 2025
